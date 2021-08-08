BUKOLA SARAKI – NERVES OF STEEL

The news of the EFCC invite hit me while I was trying to retrieve my card from the ATM. These past few days have been turbulent especially for those of us who use ‘this bank’. I will not call its name before they send me another text that reads, “Edgar, I thought we were friends.”

My people na to transfer money o. It will leave you and will not reach where it is going. It will now reverse 12 days after. By that time, the side chick would have already broken your head and tore your shirt. Well, we have no choice, we will continue to stand with them, after all, what are friends for.

That is how I was trying to explain to the fruit seller that I have money o, but the card just disappear for ATM, when I saw the news flash of oga’s invitation to the EFCC. I was not worried because this bloke is as cool as a cucumber.

You see, I once had an audience with him. My friend and egbon, Yusuph Olaniyonu, made it happen. As I walked in, I saw SP — that is what they call him, in his full height. The sweet smell of food cooking was assailing my nose and I was happy that at least bros would give me food chop.

“Lord, why didn’t you run away after your tenure with the way you were being harassed up and down,” I asked him.

He looked at me and said, “Run? Why? No na. There is nothing to run away from.”

“Oya tell me what was going through your head when the National Assembly was invaded with you inside by the men in black? Do you have juju or what?” I probed further.

He smiled and said, “No, I just made some calls as I was watching them climb the fence and run around the place. In less than 30 minutes they were called off.”

I had to ask this last question, “Any run for the Presidency?”

He responded that it depends on party zoning. If it is zoned out of his region, there is nothing he can do.

So I stood up to walk away and he joined me. Me thinking that we would be walking towards the dining room, that is how this former governor, former Senate President just walked me to the car park o. Imagine o.

If I look at that level of wickedness, will I be praying for him at this time? But you all know that I can be very forgiving. So, I will pray for him even though I know that he has everything under control. This is one cool cat, I tell you.

