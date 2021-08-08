Building Bridges with Arts for Cultural Diplomacy

Yinka Olatunbosun

The 2021 edition of the Kunle Adewale Day was a virtual commemoration with participants drawn from Nigeria, US, Egypt, Ireland, United Kingdom and Cyprus. In 2019, the leading artist, Kunle Adewale was honoured by John Cranley, the Mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, as August 2 was designated as the Kunle Adewale Day in the US. The day was set aside in recognition of his role in using artistic tools to enhance the practice of medicine.

This edition, whose theme was “Arts for Cultural Diplomacy”, explored the potential of using arts to build bridges for good governance, social development, economic empowerment and as well as health care delivery. Distinguished participants for the virtual commemoration include Jennifer Foltz, Deputy Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate Lagos, Dr Ayobami Ogundare; CEO of Ooni of Ife Global Outreach representing the Royal Young African Leadership Forum of His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

In his opening remarks, Adewale reiterated the relevance of arts in sustainable development. “Art can be used as a voice for the voiceless, a hope for the hopeless. Arts can help to build relationships for good governance and sustainable development for global good across cultures,’’ he said.

Dr. Annette Akinsete, CEO/National Director, Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria in her remarks commended Adewale for his significant contributions and relentless commitment to the practice of Arts in Medicine. She added that thousands of lives had been touched in Nigeria, United States and others parts of the world where the impact resonates. “Kunle Adewale is bringing people together from around the world for a global good,” she added.

In the Keynote address delivered by Dr. Yewande Austin, an activist, artist, ambassador and Founder, Change International, Virginia, United States, the need for collective effort was highlighted.

The panel discussion focused on building bridges through arts with panelists such as Dr. Manale Elewah, Founder Art2Care Egypt and Board member of Arts in Medicine Fellowship; Annie Ruth, Founder of Eyes of the artist Foundation, Cincinnati Ohio; and Bakare Mubarak, the tallest model in sub-Saharan Africa and African culture ambassador. The panelists spoke on the intersection of arts with politics, good governance, cross-cultural exchange and community building, citing examples such as Black Lives Matter in the US and EndSARS.

Finally, the Kunle Adewale Day rounded off with the Virtual Art Workshop from Brandon Hawkins, Co-Founder, Soul-Palette, Cincinnati Ohio. The event was hosted by Franca Ebomah, Esther Ehindero, Onyinye Ubah and Temi Popoola. Guest Musicians included Sinmidele Ayodeji and Churemi.

