Benin City Agog for Historical AITEO Cup Finals

The ancient City of Benin is on tenterhooks of high expectations as all arrangements have been concluded for this year’s AITEO Cup grand finale in the women and men’s competitions, holding at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium today.

The women’s final will commence at 4pm, with the men’s final starting at 6pm.

In the men’s final, Nasarawa United are determined to scoop their first national trophy since the club’s formation 18 years ago are to take on second-tier Bayelsa United who have had an amazing run in this year’s campaign.

They defeated NPFL teams Rangers International of Enugu, Lobi Stars of Makurdi and Rivers United of Port Harcourt to reach the final.

Nasarawa however, have experience and exposure to continental football at the level of CAF Confederation Cup a few years ago to count on.

The Solid Miners have been looking for another opportunity.

Victory today will restore them to the continent, and they bank on the marksmanship of Silas Nwankwo (who emerged top scorer in this year’s Nigeria Professional Football League with 19 goals) and the dead ball wizardry of Chigozie Obasi to puncture the ambitions of Bayelsa United. Nasarawa United also have the quality of Anas Yusuf, Tebo Franklin,

Shammasu Mohammed, Joshua Obaje and Adamu Hassan to thrust forward at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Bayelsa on the other hand are hoping to become the first team from Nigeria’s second-tier league to win the Cup in 20 years.

The last club to achieve that feat was defunct Dolphins FC of Port Harcourt who defeated El-Kanemi Warriors 2-0 in 2001.

Bayelsa have in their arsenal an efficient goalkeeper in John Shaibu, and can also count on the grit, guts and gumption of former Flying Eagles’ star Bernard Okorowanta, Inikurogha Okardi, Tarabina Biweribo,

Endurance Ededibiri and Gabriel Biriduba when the going gets tough in Benin City.

In the women’s section, Bayelsa Queens FC, who surprisingly pummeled perennial League and FA Cup champions Rivers Angels by five goals in the semi finals are buoyed up for a big encounter against FC Robo Queens of Lagos.

Robo Queens ended the expressed ambitions of Edo Queens 5-3 on penalties after both teams were stalemated following a 0-0 draw in regulation time.

Football fans were denied the annual serving last year as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted football activities and other areas of human endeavour across the universe since the beginning of year 2020.

At stake are prize monies of N25 million for the winner of the men’s competition and N10 million for the winner of the women’s competition.

The runner-up for the men’s competition will pocket N10 million, with the runner-up for the women’s event going home with N5 million.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

