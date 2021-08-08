BBNaija S6: Who Leaves the House Tonight?

Vanessa Obioha writes that amidst the drama that unfolded in the BBNaija house during the week, one or two housemates are likely to take a bow tonight

The first eviction live show witnessed no eviction due to the inability of the housemates to predict who the wild cards were. But not tonight! At least, one of the nominated housemates will exit the show tonight.

Maria and Pere were given a nomination edge over their housemates for concealing their identity, to the chagrin of some of the housemates. The pair were the only ones that participated in the nomination process on Monday evening. Asked to nominate four housemates each, the eventual nominees placed on the eviction list were JayPaul, Beatrice, Niyi, WhiteMoney and Yerins.

However, Boma, who won the Head of House title for the week, used his veto power to save JayPaul and replaced him with Yousef.

Of the nominated housemates, WhiteMoney seems to be a favourite among viewers. Known for his funny antics, the comedian and businessman from Enugu State is popular on social media. He’s been turned to memes and GIFs. Moreso, his fan base includes Nollywood stars such as Yul Edochie who has openly pledged to support him.

According to social media analytics carried out by ID Africa, WhiteMoney was in the list of the top five most talked about housemates for the first week and continued to the second week, particularly after the nominations were announced and of course, after he initiated the fashion show that got fans talking. Given his popularity on social media, he is unlikely to be evicted tonight.

Despite being the most misunderstood housemate in the house, Beatrice fans are not cowered. They are steadily drumming support for her to stay till the end of the show. She is likely to survive the eviction, especially after her altercation with Liquorose on Friday, although voting closed on Thursday night. The duo had a verbal war after Liquorose told other housemates that she (Beatrice) and Angel stayed up at night to gossip about them. Liquorose, who seemed to be awake at the time, said she heard some ‘punchlines’ in their discussion.

In her diary session, Angel gave a breakdown of how everything happened. According to her, she left the red room to sleep in the blue room because it was cooler. On her way there, Maria asked who she was sleeping with, slyly pushing her to sleep with Sammie, her rumoured love interest.

Angel and Sammie seemed to have struck a liking to each other from the first night as they were seen cuddling in bed together. This gave the housemates the impression that they were to be an item.

Relationships are inevitable in the Big Brother Naija house. Previous seasons have seen housemates building relationships that lasted beyond the show. For instance, Gedoni and Khafi who participated in the ‘Pepper Dem’ edition are happily married and expecting a child. The winner of that season, Mercy Eke also had a romantic affair with one of the male housemates Ike and both had their reality TV show ‘Mercy and Ike’ based on their relationship. These relationships gave birth to the term ‘ship’ and its accompaniments. When two housemates of opposite sex show affection for each other, they are considered ‘a sailing ship’. However, when the relationship hits a rock, they are regarded as ‘a sinking ship’

In the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season, some ships have been glimpsed. They include Angel and Sammie, Saga and Nini, Emmanuel and Liquorose, Jackie B and Boma and a fleeting triangle between Maria, Pere and Beatrice.

But Angel is not feeling excited as others over her relationship with Sammie. As far as she is concerned, she is not romantically linked with anyone in the house.

“I’m just catching cruise”, she had often said.

Due to her free-spirited mien, her name pops up in discussions. For instance, during a chat with Yousef and Pere, Saga disclosed that Angel showered with everybody, although he is yet to have a shower with her. He said she had offered to but he declined. Niyi on the other hand claimed that Angel made advances at her in the shower.

Her situation with Sammie was one of the talking points in her discussion with Beatrice that Thursday night but segued to other relationships in the house, including Beatrice revelation that Pere seems to have an interest in her but she is not having it, to which Angel responded that Pere was probably using her to make Maria jealous.

Angel also disclosed that they talked about Liquorose and Emmanuel. According to her, Emmanuel was a flirt and not good enough for Liquorose.

By Friday morning, Angel noticed the cold reception from others. A confrontation would later occur between her and Liquorose over her misinterpretation of the late-night chat she had with Beatrice. Angel felt Liquorose should have confronted them when she heard her name instead of telling everyone that they (Angel and Beatrice) were gossiping about them. Defending her stance, Beatrice and Liquorose exchanged insults.

In the heat of the discussion, Jackie B and Maria had their own bout of verbal war. Maria felt it was insensitive of Jackie B to find the altercation funny. Jackie B wouldn’t have any of it. Already offended by Maria’s acerbic comments about her attire at the fashion show, she let out a stream of insults and the house became chaotic again.

Before the gossip drama unfolded, Nini and Tega had their own confrontation. Tega had pulled a seat under Nini’s feet which the other claimed was disrespectful.

However, by the end of the day, most of the warring parties shoved their differences under the rug.

As the eviction takes place tonight, Yerins the 27-year-old medical doctor and Yousef will likely take a bow, although Yousef, the gentle and handsome teacher may have an edge over Yerins as his name occasionally pops up on social media.

While the odds are stacked against Yerins, he may surprisi ngly survive the eviction. After all, in Big Brother Naija house, anything can happen.

