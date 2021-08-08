As Billionaire Businessman, Akanimo Udofia, Dangles Carrot in Front of Akwa Ibom People

One can only hail the original proponents of politics for some of the best strategies available to leaders — and intending leaders — in Nigeria today. In Akwa Ibom, against the gubernatorial election supposed to take place in 2023, folks are guiding up their loins with these strategies, different forms of them. The choice of the renowned businessman, Akanimo Udofia, interestingly, has been incentivisation.

It is true that the renown of Udofia among his Akwa Ibom people derives from his philanthropy, not his wealth and business acclaim. Nevertheless, in recent days, this recognition of his largesse has gone over the roof, reaching up to high heavens. Why? Because Udofia has doubled his efforts.

It is no longer a secret that the businessman and super industrialist is one of the candidates for the current seat of Governor Udom Emmanuel, come 2023. It was not so long ago that a Coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths in Akwa Ibom State declared their intention to see Udofia listed among the forerunners for the governorship position. That action broadcast the underlying tensions in Akwa Ibom, and Udofia could do nothing but accept.

This is apparent considering his recent actions. According to reports, Udofia promised to buoy the sports sector in the future, grafting the state’s talents to mighty football clubs, earning them the much-deserved fortune and fame. For starters, he also promised to give a million Naira for every goal scored against MFM FC for the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) championship (It ended five goals to two in favour of Udofia’s Akwa United team, so those footballers must be smiling into their bellies at the moment).

Needless to say, Udofia’s actions will only continue to endear him more and more to the people. One more football match, one more opportunity to raise the shoulders of the people, and Udofia will be one of the most promising gubernatorial candidates for the APC in the entire country.

