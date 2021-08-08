APC Registers 1.3m Members in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has disclosed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) registered 1.3 million members in its last nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise in the state.

Masari, who unveiled this while receiving the mid-term report of the last ward congress of the party from the National Working Committee headed by Aliyu Kumo at the Government House, said he would continue to mobilise members ahead of the 2023 general election.

He said: “Like I said when we held our stakeholders’ meeting, we have registered 1.3 million members in the state during our last membership registration and revalidation exercise.

“So, we will continue to mobilise stakeholders consisting of elders in the local governments and wards because they have important roles to play in determining what comes out from each of our political wards.”

He explained that APC in the state is trying to run an all-inclusive government and return true democracy for its members at the wards, local government and state levels, adding that only the electorate should decide who becomes their leader.

He added: “No system is 100 per cent perfect, but what we did in Katsina in the last seven days with regards to ward congress, we have done excellently well because we have achieved more than 90 per cent compliance with the rules, guidelines with agreement reached by consensus in each local government and political ward.”

Earlier, Aliyu said the congress was free and credible with 100 per cent compliance of affirmative election adopted by the state APC stalwarts during their stakeholders meeting at the Government House.

