AIBONI ELOHO – A SHELL OF AN APPOINTMENT

I have been saying it o, Aiboni just suddenly stopped taking my calls. I told my partner Lami, that e be like say something want to happen to Aiboni because that is how Nigerians behave. We will all be suffering o and when someone hit, he will just disappear.

Sam Aiboni is my friend o and I am his Financial Adviser. I have lost his money in many transactions but the man just still like me. He will be buying me pepper soup and will be gisting with me. He is even invested in my Advisory Firm Hamilton and George and when we come for a board meeting, he will be asking for a dividend.

That is how Aiboni stopped taking my calls although I was not worried. I just felt that if my brother has hit the jackpot he should come and pay tithe. After all, we are suffering together na.

So when I heard the news of the appointment of Madam as the first female Managing Director at Shell Exploration, the very first time in 60 years, it dawned on me why Aiboni was behaving like Michael Jackson.

This appointment is well deserved. Excellently deserved and perfectly deserved. Madam is a cognate professional, one who has paid her dues in the industry and who has shown class in all that she does. So it is no wonder that the board of the foremost E&P Firm did not hesitate to make this appointment in full confidence.

We sef are here saying well-done ma in full confidence and are clapping for you as you begin this obviously very powerful journey. Well done ma!

As for Aiboni, if you like, no take my calls. When I get your time, you will see me. As you don become the First Husband of Shell EP, you will need a Personal Assistant by fire by force. You will see me on Monday for office when I resume work. Well done, both of you. Well done.

