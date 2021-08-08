Abba Kyari – Super Cop, Super Turkey

Let me first start by saying that this bro looks like my friend, Francis, who works with one company like that they call, Investment One Financial Services. If you have been following my story, you will know that I used to work there before the man — not Francis o — sacked me. Anytime I remember the episode and the way the man does his face when we dey fight, I will just be laughing.

Anyways, that is not for today.

So, my Super Turkey has been outed by the FBI and he immediately runs to Facebook to drop the most unintelligent piece an intelligence officer can ever drop. He said na tailor work he do. As if that was not enough damage, he goes back again and drops another one, this time he calls himself debt collector. His side chick would have asked him “are you crazy?”. Oga quickly went and cancelled everything.

Now my issue is not whether he is in a gay relationship with Hush or not but the level of his intelligence on this matter and its poor reflection on the entire Nigeria Police Force.

To imagine that he was called super intelligent; a Super Cop and was supposedly on a smooth trajectory to the top job. His behaviour is making us question the sanctity of the training and intelligence of the entire police force if its best and brightest can be doing mumu things like this.

Every dummy wey dey watch film, even Nollywood one sef talk less of Hollywood, know that the first thing you do in matters like this is to remain silent and lawyer up.

Maybe he think say, na the usual Nigerian thing. That he will run to godfather and the matter will be resolved over bowls of pepper soup or why would you take something this serious with wide international implications and turn it into a social media thing.

I once watched a BBC documentary on this Kyari man and marvelled at his incredible docility. He was wearing sandals and slippers for operations, his engagement with the reporters was very poor, his grasp of the issues not engaging and he finally fell flat when the issue of high handedness and corruption of his team came up. I just smile and continue with my Afang. I say no be Nigeria where the brightest will never get the exposure and we will be throwing up our left feet all of the time.

Anyways, I hear he has been suspended while the authorities are having their internal investigation. What we need is not any Kangaroo internal anything but an independent review preferably from the Presidency or even that FBI sef to look at circumstances where a policeman, Super Cop or Mumu Cop can as alleged pick up a Nigerian under the circumstances we have been told, keep him for thirty days without charge and release him after all the torture both mental and otherwise just like that.

This has far ramifications on human rights, civilities, processes, structures and law and order among others. It is scary my people, very scary. That for me is my problem. Fear.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

