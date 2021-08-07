Why I Would Love to Collaborate with Wizkid, Adekunle – Purple Plutonian

When you think of talented singer, Onyembi Mbuli Mitchel better known as Purple Plutonian, words like creative, consistent and charming comes to mind. The ‘Sege’ crooner who is signed to Sounds From Pluto, a record label owned by Gift Bernard Essien and Daniel Obidiah, has indicated he would love to collaborate with Grammy award winning artiste, Wizkid.

On why he would love to collaborate with the Star Boy and others, Purple Plutonian said ”I will love to collaborate with a lot of them. But off the top of my head, I would love to work with Wizkid, Adekunle Gols, Sarz, Runtown, Omah Lay, to mention but a few. I really like what they are doing musically right now and I feel like I can make something amazing with them”.

Shedding light about a few things his fans need to know about him, the suave entertainer averred: ”Not much to tell, I was a spoiled kid who got wise the hard way. I got wise experiencing it all along the way. For my secondary school education, I have the expected SSCE. I am currently an undergraduate of the University of Lagos”.

As a versatile artiste, the University of Lagos undergraduate said he does not have a favourite genre of music, adding that he has a large music taste. “I don’t have any favorite genre of music. I listen to trap music, classical music and funk. I also listen to afro and heavy metal with the same amount of enjoyment. I have a large musical taste”.

Going down memory lane, the fashionable youngster said music has always been something he has always wanted to do.

”Music has always been something I have always wanted to do. I always enjoyed doing it, but always felt like it would only be a pastime, glad I’m able to do it professionally now”.

On what inspired his highly acclaimed EP, ‘Echoes of Pluto’, Purple Plutonian said:” A lot of things inspired it, the life I have lived, the one I want to live inspired it. It is just a celebration of music and all the talented people I’m surrounded by”.

