Oba of Benin’s Fifth Wife Delivers Quadruplets

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Benin monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II has welcomed the delivery of quadruplets from his fifth wife, Princess (Oloi) Esosa into the Benin Royal family.

The Oba had in May 2020, welcomed his first infant Prince after he ascended the throne of his forebears as the 40th Oba of Benin from her Royal Highness, Princess (Oloi) Iyayota Ewuare II.

The traditional ruler made the announcement at 4:57p.m. at his palace yesterday in Benin City, amidst jubilation by guests and members of the Benin royal family

Disclosing the sexes of the babies who are yet to be named, comprising three infant Princes and a Princess, the monarch paid tribute to God Almighty and the ancestors for the blessing.

The presiding Priest of the oldest West African Church, better known as Holy Aruosa Church, Ohen-Osa Igbinoghodua Edebiri, also offered prayer to God for wisdom and guidance of the newborn.

The brief ceremony coincided with the visit of National executives of Immaculate Conception College, ICC, Benin City which is the Alma-mater of Oba Ewuare II.

The group which was led by Mr. John Osa- Omoregie thanked the Benin monarch for his support towards the development of the school and sued for more support.

Princess (Oloi) Aisosa Ewuare II is the youngest among the wives of the traditional ruler.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

