Lush Hair Academy Produces First Set of Graduates

Omolabake Fasogbon

Indigenous hair extension brand, Lush Hair has produced the first set of graduates from its academy as part of its empowerment programmes.

The new graduates, numbering 15 were certified professional bridal stylist having completed an initial 7-week course in bridal styling and fulfilled the requirements to major in the field.

The graduation ceremony held at the academy in Surulere and well attended by stylists, Lush hair staff and one of Lush hair Brand Ambassadors, Denrele Edun.

Speaking at the ceremony,Brand Manager of Lush Hair, Ritambhara Kakkar extolled the graduands, adding that they have demonstrated passion and commitment to the training.

“Today, we joyfully celebrate with our very first set of graduates who have shown dedication and passion right from the commencement of the programme, now they have become professional bridal stylists and we can’t be prouder.

“We cannot contain our pride as what started off like an ordinary piece of idea has steadily metamorphosed into a life changing project for Nigerian youths who have chosen a path in hairstyling. Loads of entries were received and 15 students followed through, this clearly shows dedication and hard work on their past, so we celebrate every one of them. We are most confident that they will excel out there as they have learnt from the best hands in the industry.”

Also speaking, CEO of Tobbies Touch, Tobiloba Ogunbiyi -the celebrity hairstylist who coached the graduands from the basics through to completion said, “congratulations to all our students who benefited from first ever Lush Hair Academic scholarship. You should feel very proud finding yourselves at the starting point of this glorious adventure and we have no doubt that you will excel beyond expectations.”

One of the graduands who also won the award of the best student 2021, Ogunseye Temitope thanked the company for the privilege and promised to make a good use of the knowledge acquired.

It would be recalled that Lush Hair had earlier in the year unveiled its hairstyling Academy to train both existing stylists and aspiring Nigerian youth who have expressed interest in professional hair making and styling.

The firm announced that it has started accepting entries from individuals willing to take advantage of the training opportunity either from the basics or to sharpen their skills.

