Los Angeles FC Sign Ibeagha from New York City FC

Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC have announced the acquisition of Warri-born defender Sebastien Ibeagha from New York City FC in exchange for $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

LAFC will receive an additional $50,000 in GAM if certain incentives are met.

Ibeagha is credited with 64 appearances in the American top-flight, all of them in the colours of New York City, where he spent three years.

The 29-year-old began his career at the Houston Dynamo Academy before enjoying a collegiate career at Duke University from 2010-2013.

His first professional club was AC Horsens in Denmark and had loan spells with FC Fredericia and Fram Reykjavík before returning to America to sign for Houston Dynamo in 2016.

“Sebastien is a key acquisition for us at this stage of the season,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said.

“With his experience, we believe he will be a great fit and is an important addition to our Club.”

Ibeagha, a former United States U20 international, was named the 2017 USL Defender of the Year and was also named to the 2017 USL All-League First Team.

