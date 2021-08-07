Kaduna Postpones School Resumption as Security Agencies Battle Bandits

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has announced the postponement of schools in the state scheduled for Monday August 9 following advice on ongoing security operations.

The government also suspended the execution of ongoing projects in high risk areas pending further security advice.

In a statement yesterday, jointly signed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan and his counterpart in the Ministry of Education, Dr. Shehu Muhammad, said the state government has accepted the security advisory and directed total compliance by all schools and agencies involved in delivering infrastructure projects in high-risk areas.

Kaduna State is facing serious security challenges occasioned by killings, abductions and destruction of communities.

The statement commended the military and police high commands for the ongoing security operations against armed bandits across the state.

“The government praised the doggedness and courage of officers and troops carrying out air and ground operations around the Kaduna/Niger/Katsina/Plateau and Zamfara boundaries. KDSG has also requested the military and police high commands to expand the operations to newly identified hideouts.

“As the security operations proceed, the Kaduna State Government has been advised to postpone the resumption of schools, previously scheduled for 9th August 2021, and to pause the continuation of infrastructure projects and construction in high-risk areas, while awaiting further assessments by the security agencies,” the statement said.

The statement said further that, “The Kaduna State Government has accepted the security advisory, and hereby directs total compliance by all schools, and agencies involved in delivering infrastructure projects in high-risk areas.

“New dates for school resumption will be announced based on security assessments.”

While wishing the military and security agencies resounding success against the bandits, the statement appealed for the understanding of all citizens for any inconvenience and urged all residents to be patient and to report any security issues to the security agencies.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

