Jim Iyke Takes on Internet Trolls

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Often time, celebrities get attacked or bullied following their social media posts or activities online by trolls. This sometimes leave these stars bruised and troubled within their quiet space to some extent that they feel they could get hold and exert their pain on these cyber bullies who have untowardly become a thorn in their flesh. Sometimes these trolls, having bashed their victims with vile comments, leave behind mischievous remarks like “I’m in my house, come and beat me”, knowing that it’s unlikely to reach or locate them wherever they are at any particular moment.

The foregoing is the crux of a forthcoming movie titled Bad Comments. Produced by ace Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, Bad Comments bares supposed contempt, hatred and jealousy celebrities go through daily and how just a moment can be used to define and tag their personalities, not excusing their humanity. Aside being popular in Nollywood, Jim Iyke is also well-known for his deadly clap-backs at internet trolls.

In Bad Comments’, which marks his debut production, Iyke plays the role of Frank Orji, a Nollywood actor living the ideal celebrity lifestyle, being the biggest star in the industry. He soon embarks on a revenge-thirsty mission after getting excessively bullied by internet trolls. The film stars Chiwetalu Agu, Osas Ighodaro, Patience Ozokwo, Sharon Ooja, Ini Edo, Timaya, among other big names in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

Opening in cinemas across the country and Ghana from Friday 27th August 2021, a two minutes twenty seconds trailer for the highly anticipated movie was released last Monday by the director, Moses Inwang. Inwang posted alongside the trailer, “See eh, if I could, I would make 10 blockbuster films for y’all every year,” But I don’t have the mental capacity to do that. Just one or two maybe. So enjoy the 2nd one this year. It’s one of the most exciting films you’re going to see on the big screen. It is themed around the social media shenanigans that we see here every day. It’s intriguing, it’s explosive, (and) it’s called BAD COMMENTS! Enjoy the trailer.”

Scenes from the trailer depict fast-paced fusion of drama and thriller, with a blend of momentary comedic relief. Inspired by true-life events, it mirrors the life of celebrities and how their careers can be at the mercy of propaganda circulated by social media trolls. Once speaking on the movie, Inwang said it was the situation of one of the biggest Nollywood stars that fell into depression because of the “Bad comments” on social media targeted towards him.

Jim Iyke at the same occasion confirmed it, adding that the need to make a statement and represent how everyone actually feels made him tell the relatable story from his point of view. He explained in a recent chat with this reporter: “The script resonated with me because I wanted a script that has a ‘now’ propensity to it, a script that is abreast with the times, a script that the millennials as well can wrap their heads around, a script that is part of our lives. I said it at the conference sometime that between the ages of perhaps 2 to even 100, we all have to live in the internet space; we’ve all dabbled into the internet or the social media space one way or the other.

“So I needed to create a script that resonates across all board. I don’t just want to create a normal Nollywood film or an African film or American film. I wanted a film told from the prism of our perspective that will resonate with any individual in the world. And that was why I chose this film.”

