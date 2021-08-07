Iheanacho Primed to Halt Old Club, Man City in Community Shield

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho was in prolific form last season as the Foxes won the Emirates FA Cup and enjoyed an impressive campaign in the Premier League.

And now, back at Wembley today for the FA Community Shield against his former club Manchester City, he hopes he can hit the ground running for 2021-22.

The Super Eagles striker is indeed looking forward to a chance to begin the season with a piece of silverware.

“Yes, it’s very important. It’s a trophy that we want to win, so we need to really come out strong and work hard, defensively and offensively. We know that they’re a good side, so we need to work really hard to get the win,” Iheanacho said.

On how he has been preparing ahead of the match.

He said, “it’s been going quite well, we’ve been working really hard, running, so I think we are ready.”

The FA Cup victory against Chelsea means a lot to Iheanacho. “It means a lot. It was a dream for everyone. For me, for my family, for Leicester City, for the fans. For everyone, it was a dream. It’s been a long time coming. Everyone is happy and we are still living the dream.

“The fans always make an impact. Playing without supporters is something we don’t want but it was something we have to deal with. We are happy to have them back. They really made a great impact in the FA Cup final and hopefully they will make a good impact in the Community Shield as well, and into the new season.”

Comparing his old manager, Pep Guardiola, to Brendan Rodgers, the U17 World Cup winner said: They’re quite similar in some ways, and different as well. The two managers are great managers, they have their different tactics. I’ve had the opportunity to play for them both. They are both wonderful managers. Hopefully our tactics will work on the day, though, and we will get the win.

Asked how he feels to be named alongside the likes of Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Nwankwo Kanu, he related thus: “I didn’t even know that! Haha. I didn’t even know that but yeah hopefully I will get the goals and join that. Of course, we need to concentrate on the games and take it one game at a time, and hopefully I will get It. Of course, I will do more.”

