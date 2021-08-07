Igbonine Debuts for Advancement of Ndigbo

Sam Ekpe

It is appropriate that this year, which marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of Ohaneze Ndigbo, we should take stock of the achievements of the socio cultural organization and its many ‘children’ which are contributing their various endeavours to enhance the progress and development of one of the most enterprising races in the world.

As the late Ikemba Emeka Ojukwu, Ezeigbo gburugbum would say, “because I am involved”, I tell the Ohaneze foundation story since my humble self was the courier of correspondences among the founding fathers of the organization at inception. I recall with nostalgia the early days of the organization, the mission and vision of its founding fathers, its role over the years and the birth of its latest child, Igbonine on 21st June 2021. Ohaneze Ndigbo was established in 1981, as a regular meeting point for political, traditional, religious and business leaders of Ndigbo, in order to forge unity of purpose and sense of direction for the present South East political zone in the affairs of Nigeria. The initiator was the Rt. Hon. Dr. Kingsley Ozuomba Mbadiwe, Agadagbachiriuzo, the then Special Adviser to President Shehu Shagari in the Second Republic, (1979 – 1983). I had the honour and priviledge to serve as his Public Relations Officer during the period.

Eight prominent Igbo personalities were the foundation members of the new association. They were Dr. K.O. Mbadiwe himself, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Dr. M. I Okpara, Chief Dennis Osadebay, Chief M.N Ugochukwu, Justice H.U. Kaine, Dr. Akanu Ibiam, who hosted the inaugural meeting at his Unwana Afikpo residence and Chief Jerome Udoji who served as the first Secretary General. Dr. Azikiwe could not attend the meeting personally but wished it well as he was said to be convalescing in his Opanda Resort near his Nsukka residence.

Chief Dennis Osadebay could also not attend as he was confined to his Asaba residence following a car accident. That was the first time I heard of the name, Opanda. Dr. Mbadiwe himself gave the name Ohaneze to the new association. The correspondences on this vital issue are available for easy verification.

Subsequent meetings were held at the Afugiri Umuahia residence of Dr. M.I Okpara, Umunze residence of Chief M.N Ugochukwu, Ozubulu residence of Chief Jerome Udoji and the Palace of the People Arondizuogu residence of Dr. K. O. Mbadiwe. After these inaugural meetings, other traditional rulers, politicians and business men were invited to the enlarged group which held meetings at the Imede Lodge of Dr. Akanu Ibiam near Government House Enugu. Chief Udoji was later succeeded as Secretary General by Prof. Ben Nwabueze.

The main political action of the group was the mobilization of material and financial resources, combining with “Federal Might” to ensure the defeat of Chief Jim Nwobodo, the Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP) Governor of Anambra State by Chief C.C Onoh of National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in 1983. It was argued then that Ndigbo should align with the Center, most significantly, as the number two citizen of the country, Vice President Alex Ekwueme was an Igbo man. On the 31st Dec. of 1983 the military struck and terminated the Second Republic. The rest as they say is history.

Ohaneze Ndigbo has since undergone much structural transformation establishing branches in all nooks and corners of Nigeria where Ndigbo reside. Still existing as a socio cultural organization of Ndigbo, it is the apex organization of Ndigbo all over the world. Many organizations have been coming up, all under the umbrella of Ohaneze, each aimed at protecting and projecting the interest of the Igbos everywhere in Nigeria. The organization has tried with some measure of success to disentangle itself from partisan politics but only concern itself with the interest and welfare of Igbos. However man is a political animal and the organization finds itself unable to completely detach itself from the politics of Nigeria, hence its intervention at some critical periods in national politics in the interest of Ndigbo. The present travails of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader in which it has sent an observer team to the court trial of Kanu is a case in point.

As stated earlier, many groups and associations have been established to assist Ohaneze pursue and realize its aims and objectives. They include, but not limited to Alaigbo Development Foundation; Aka-Ikenga, Concerned South East/South-South professionals, Mgborogwu Igbo and many offers.

The latest of the organizations Igbonine, was launched in Enugu, June 21 2021 at a very elaborate ceremony which had the attendance of many Igbo personalities led by High Chief Emeka Okonkwo its President General. It has a Board of Trustees comprising six successful businessmen and professionals including Emeka Okonkwo himself, Dr Augustine Metu, Dr Dennis Ude Ekumankama, Engr. Mark Uchendu, Chief Capt. (Rtd.) Frank Ntima, and Chief Eze Ezeilo. The new organization has been duly registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission and has a central Executive Committee comprising the President General, Dr. L.D Agbasi, Prof. Steve Nwokocha, Chief Emeka Eriobuna, Dr. Marcel Ezenwoye, High Chief Benito Mac Ozigbo, Dr. Charles Oluwuwa, Ozomkpu Eddy Nwokoye, Arch. Stan Nwanna, Barr. Smart Iheazor and Engr. Frank Aghabalu.

It also has a State and Diaspora Committee and a Standing and Adhoc Committees. Igbonine has its Corporate Headquarters at No. 25 Vosan Street Independence Layout, Enugu and a regional office in Owerri.

Its goals include to foster unity of Ndigbo at home and in the diaspora, build prosperity through creative innovation and excellence, promote Igbo language and culture, promote security and safety and work in synergy with Ohaneze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo umbrella and other Igbo organizations and also collaborate with other ethnic groups in Nigeria, promote credible public leadership and good governance and also promote the formation and implementation of effective public policies.

The organization is non-partisan and has no affiliation to any political party in Nigeria or elsewhere. Igbonine is a product of the quest for global Igbo Unity Action, and Prosperity. It was further borne out of the need to institutionalize a new regime of consultation and enabling relationships between Igbos and other ethnic groups in Nigeria and the entire humanity.

Moved by these aspirations, leading Igbo think-tanks from the various works of life and across the Nigeria States and the diaspora formerly declared Igbonine into existence in 2020. The organization’s membership is open to all Igbos in Nigeria and the diaspora.

Its formal inauguration in Enugu on 21st June 2021 was attended by many prominent personalities while some who could not attend sent goodwill messages.

The Chairman of the occasion, distinguished Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who is the Senate Minority Leader, congratulated the organization for appearing at this period in Nigeria political history, to assist in bringing problems of Ndigbo to world attention. He observed that the Nigerian Union is stifling the Igbos and that Igbos are “making a lot of noise to loosen themselves”. He noted that the present Government of Nigeria manifests sectional preferences as Boko Haram has devastated the entire North East of Nigeria but are not branded terrorists while young people carrying placards against sectionalism and injustice are tagged terrorists, hounded and killed.

He further observed that Ndigbo had been pushed to the fringes of the Nigeria Society and that denying them the Presidency of the country in 2023 will be very unfair and unjust, He recommended restructuring as the only solution to the country’s political, social and economic problems.

The guest speaker, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, speaking on the topic ‘Igbos, what do we want’ regretted that the Igbos are disputably the largest ethnic group in Nigeria but are now called minority. He observed that the Old Eastern Region was the fastest growing economy in the world in 1966 but regretted that the Civil war has reduced same economy to very low levels. He was however hopeful that with the energetic industrious and enterprising spirit of Ndigbo, their bones shall rise again. He then recommended that the future of Ndigbo lies in their reorganizing themselves and taking partisan politics more seriously, instead of relying only on trading. He advised that Ndigbo must opt out of righteous anger over their Civil war experience and face a restructured Nigeria for their wellbeing and businesses.

He advised that war views should be resisted but persuasion and negotiation with others should be the new weapons. Elected representatives must overcome psychological defeat, negative values and culture must be jettisoned and that Ndigbo must insist on power rotation to South East in 2023. He further advised that Ndigbo should look beyond APC and PDP as vehicles for achieving Igbo Presidency in 2023 and that they must think differently and be very strategic in their politics.

Discussants of the main theme of the lecture were Senator Emmanuel Onwe, Chief Mrs. Chika Ibeneme, Dr. K.C Casmir and Ugeze U. Ugeze, Chief Alex Chiedozie represented the Ohaneze Ndigbo President General at the occasion while Dr. Dennis Ekumankama the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Igbonine moved the vote of thanks to all distinguished personalities for their presence at the occasion.

As the Nigerian Federation embarks on ways and means of ensuring a stronger and more stable union, there is no doubt that Igbonine, given its aims and objectives, its parade of Igbo professionals keen on ensuring the best interest of Ndigbo in a country whose Government deals fairly, justly and equitably with all its components will be counted as an organization whose intervention in the social, political and economic scene in Nigeria will be very much appreciated and uplift Ndigbo to greater heights. Welcome Igbonine.

• Sam Ekpe is a Media and PR consultant and commentator on Public affairs.

