IG Assigns New Commissioners to Enugu, Kaduna, FCT, 10 States

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Baba, yesterday ordered the posting of new Commissioners of Police to take over command leadership in 13 states including the Federal Capital Territory.

A statement issued by Force Public Relations, Mr. Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police, said the posting of the senior officers was part of efforts aimed at repositioning the force for greater efficiency and stabilising the internal security order and scaling up the fight against crimes and criminality in the country.

The affected state commands and senior officers are Niger, CP Monday Bala Kuryas; Kwara, CP Emienbo Tuesday Assayamo; Nasarawa, CP Soyemi Musbau Adesina; Taraba, CP Abimbola Shokoya; Benue, CP Akingbola Olatunji; FCT, CP Babaji Sunday; Kogi, CP Arungwa Nwazue Udo; Kaduna, CP Abdullahi Mudashiru and Jigawa, CP Aliyu Sale Tafida.

Others are Enugu, CP Abubakar Lawal; Cross River, CP Alhassan Aminu; Bayelsa, CP Echeng Eworo Echeng and Kebbi, CP Musa Baba.

Other Senior officers deployed are CP Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed, a former Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, who is now the CP Anti-Fraud Unit FCID, Abuja; CP Sikiru Akande, a former CP in Cross River State, who is now redeployed to the Department of ICT as the CP ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Similarly, CP Bankole Lanre Sikiru is deployed as the CP INTERPOL, FCID Lagos and CP Augustine Arop who is posted as the Deputy Commandant, Police Staff College Jos.

The statement said the IG while charging the officers to justify the confidence reposed in them assured the citizenry of sustained efforts by the force to stabilise security in the country.

He enjoined citizens in the affected states to cooperate with their new commissioners of police for efficient service delivery.

It said the posting and the redeployment of the senior police officers takes immediate effect.

