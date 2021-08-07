FG Inaugurates Justice for Children Coordination Forum

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The federal government has inaugurated the Justice for Children Coordination Forum, reiterating its commitment towards the provision of access to justice for vulnerable children in the country.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, said to this end, the federal government amongst others would establish special court to try cases of rape and gender related offences.

Malami spoke at the launch of the EU-UNICEF Access to Justice Programme targeted at children on the move and other vulnerable children.

The programme organised by the Federal Ministry of Justice in collaboration with Nigeria Police Force and UNICEF, is sponsored by the National Human Rights Commission, Buni Yadi Foundation, federal Ministry of Water Resources, Nigerian Bar Association, University of Abuja and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes.

Speaking at the event, the AGF said, “This administration will continue to do its best in the protection of the rights of children and vulnerable persons. Recently, at a function together with the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, (NHRC), Mr. Tony Ojukwu, I disclosed that my office is currently engaging with respective Heads of Courts to establish Specialised Courts for the speedy and seamless trial of Rape/Gender-Based Violence Offences in the country.”

The move according to the minister will fast track such cases and result in justice for child victims of sexual violence.

Represented by Prof. Mohammed Ahmadu, Special Assistant to the President on Research and Special Duties, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Malami remarked that every day, millions of children in Africa and around the world have their rights violated.

“They are denied access to school, health care and social benefits, unduly separated from their families, and affected by exploitation, abuse and violence in their homes and communities.

Everywhere, groups of children are being left behind as victims of prejudice and discrimination.”

He pointed out that among the most vulnerable are children born into poverty, children in detention, children on the street and children with disabilities.

While lamenting that only a fraction of children whose rights are violated come forward and seek redress, he explained that the project’s overall objective will improve children’s access to child-friendly justice through age and gender-sensitive juvenile justice mechanisms and alternatives to detention for children on the move and vulnerable children in Nigeria.

In a goodwill, Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Sagir Umar, stated that the inauguration of the project has aptly taken into consideration the high rate/number of out of school/children on move and other vulnerable ones.

The CJ disclosed that in Kano alone as per statistics about two years back there are 3. 2 million out of school children wondering about, some hawking, begging, truants, drug addiction etc.

“In 2018, 1,142 cases were reported at Waraka SARC, while in 2019 741 cases were received and only 194 were disposed of because of the high demand nature of proving the offence and stigma associated with offence.

“Poverty and lack of awareness of parents are other factors. This year the centre received 57 and 68 cases of GBV in April and May respectively,” the CJ who was represented by Justice Maryam Sabo said.

She however urged the government to strategise more on women empowerment and to make it a policy all over the country.

In addition, she called for the revamping of the nation’s educational sector especially the basic education so as to allow all children to have access to education as their fundamental rights.

