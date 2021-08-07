EbonyLife Studios, Others Get Competitive Right to Bloomberg’s ‘The Fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master’

Mary Nnah

Nigeria’s EbonyLife Studios and Will Packer Productions have partnered to develop an untitled project based on the Bloomberg article “The Fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master” by Evan Ratliff. The rights won after a highly contested derby by several producers, are now set up at Universal Pictures.

Writer discussions are ongoing and progressing quickly. The globetrotting action thriller project is said to be a hybrid of Catch Me If You Can and Usual Suspects

CEO of EbonyLife Studious, Mo Abudu will produce for EbonyLife Studios and Will Packer and James Lopez will produce through their Will Packer Productions.

Commenting on this feat, Abudu said: “EbonyLife is uniquely positioned to ensure the depth and authenticity of this film. This is why we needed to partner with a major Hollywood producer like Will Packer Productions – they are equally invested in telling stories that resonate with our audiences. We understand the environment of poverty and deprivation that breeds highly talented and fundamentally flawed characters like Hushpuppi, and WPP knows how to create stories with global appeal.”

Will Packer, founder of Will Packer Productions and Will Packer Media also said “Ten months ago Mo pitched us a rich and entertaining concept steeped in Nigerian culture that can only be told with the help of her unique perspective. Together we knew Evan’s work was the definitive telling and the perfect anchor of this saga.”

EbonyLife Studios is Nigeria’s foremost media group, dedicated to creating world-class and authentic African stories, through a range of co-production deals with international studios. As a TV and feature film producer, EbonyLife has created over 5 000 hours of original programming across a variety of genres as well as seven feature films, three of which are the highest-grossing movies of all time at the Nigerian box office. EbonyLife Studios believes in elevating Africa’s media image by showcasing an inspired, progressive and uplifted view of the continent.

Will Packer Productions on the other hand is a leading film production company that has achieved unprecedented success. The company’s unique understanding of the New American Mainstream audience has resulted in films that have earned more than $1 billion, with ten films that have opened at number one, including “Girls Trip” and “Night School,” the top grossing comedies of 2018 and 2017. Other WPP films include “The Photograph,” “Little,” “What Men Want” as well as “Ride Along 2,” “No Good Deed,” “Think Like a Man Too,” “Ride Along,” “Think Like a Man,” “Takers,” “Obsessed,” “Breaking In” and “Stomp the Yard.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

