Aluko Close to Ipswich Move

Forgotten Nigerian forward Omatsone Aluko is closing in on a move to League One side Ipswich Town. The former Reading striker, whose contract expired at the end of last season, has spent the entire pre-season training at Wayne Rooney’s tutored Derby County side.

It however did not turn out well for Aluko as the Derby County hierarchy are not interested in signing him.

According to Getreading, Derby boss Wayne Rooney stated his interest in the Nigeria international but blamed a transfer embargo for their inability to land their man.

However, it doesn’t look all bleak for the Hull City man as Ipswich Town fan site TWTD now reports that Ipswich Town have their sights set on signing the 32-year-old.

The versatile forward can play as a striker, supporting striker, or on the right-wing.

After representing England in the age-grade competitions, Aluko switched allegiances to Nigeria in 2008. The 5’8 forward has two goals in seven caps for the Super Eagles.

Moses Simon Helps Nantes Draw against Monaco in Ligue 1 Opener

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon delivered a satisfactory performance to help Nantes begin their 2021/22 Ligue 1 campaign positively with a 1-1 draw against Monaco at the Stade Louis II.

Nantes escaped relegation by the whiskers last season but will be happy with a point in the opening match of the new campaign against a side that finished third in Ligue 1.

Monaco had the best home record in the French top-flight last term with 41 points from 19 games and Niko Kovac’s men appeared to have picked off from where they left off with an early goal.

Brazilian full-back Ciao Henrique put in a great cross to which Cape Verde Islands forward Gelson Martins supplied a fine right-foot finish to hand the home side a 14th-minute lead.

Last season, Simon waited until his side’s matchday four clash with Saint Etienne before directly contributing to a goal. But he wasted no time in getting off the mark this term, after claiming the assist to Jean-Charles Castelletto’s equaliser for the Yellow Canaries yesterday night.

The Nigerian international swung in an inch-perfect corner kick which Cameroonian centre-back Castelletto guided into the back of the net three minutes before the interval to drag Nantes back on levelled terms.

Monaco enjoyed more than two-thirds of the ball possession and were constantly on the front foot but found a determined Nantes side difficult to break down.

None of the two teams could outwit the other after the break as Nantes secured their first point against Monaco in seven meetings. Before kick-off, Monaco had won their last six face-offs with Nantes, handing them two 2-1 defeats in Ligue 1 last term.

Seven minutes from time, Simon made way for Quentin Merlin as Nantes manager Antoine Kombouare’s tactical nous dumped Niko Kovac’s strategy into the dust bin in the season opener.

