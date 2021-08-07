Afenifere Slams IBB Over Claims on State of Nation

James Sowole in Akure

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, yesterday slammed the former Nigeria’s Military President Ibrahim Babangida, for his interview on a national television, Arise TV on the state of the nation.

The Secretary General of Afenifere, Chief Sola Ebiseni, in a statement made available to journalists, described the interview as “A sour taste in the mouth.”

Specifically, Ebiseni said Babangida’s excuse for the annulment of the June 12 presidential election, was unacceptable to Nigerians.

He said, “Babangida has not said a new thing worthy of any reaction in respect of his treasonable acts of the annulment of the adjudged freest and fairest election in the country’s political history.

“Nigerians are not interested in any excuse being now given by IBB. It is even most preposterous that IBB will only now be insulting the intelligence of Nigerians that he annulled their mandate to forestall a violent coup, which, by reasonable inference, he was aware of.

“He lost the opportunity of being the hero of democracy and father of a new Nigeria, an eternal regret that no whitewashing on television can redeem.

“However, it is no gain saying the fact that the present administration has made saints of all previous administrations in every aspects of governance.

“The Buhari government has failed, even in the areas of his promises to Nigerians on security, economy and anti corruption. Nigeria has been rendered a failed state in its obvious inability to secure life and property.

“The Babangida administration cannot be accused of sectional and sectarian disposition which is the hallmark of the Buhari Government. Rather than indulging in comparing any government with the present, those who still have faith in the unity of Nigeria are only fervently praying and counting days for this evil cup to pass over.”

