Abia PDP to Retake Constituencies by Fielding Popular Candidates

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Stakeholders of the Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have vowed to sustain the culture of fielding popular candidates during election, saying that the policy paid off during the Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency by election.

The ruling party in Abia had reclaimed the Aba Federal Constituency following its choice of Hon. Chimaobi Ebisike as its flag bearer, who comfortably won the election. With the victory PDP was able to reclaim the Aba Federal Constituency, which was hitherto held by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Speaking at a thank you meeting organised by Hon. Ebisike, who is barely three months old in the House of Representatives, the state chairman of PDP, Hon. Asiforo Okere, stated that the federal lawmaker has justified the party’s confidence in giving him the ticket.

He assured that the victory of the party in Aba Federal Constituency has set the ball rolling for the “season of recovery” of other constituencies held by the opposition, which would be accomplished in subsequent elections.

The PDP chairman harped on the need for Abia people to enroll in the ongoing nationwide voter registration exercise of the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) to ensure active participation in the electoral process.

Hon. Ebisike was lauded by all the party stakeholders who spoke at the event, saying that he has earned their confidence with his quality representation so far in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.

The director general of Chimaobi Ebisike Campaign organisation, Dr. NCNC Okoli told the party stakeholders that Ebisike has already entrenched himself in the House of Representatives within the short period after his inauguration.

He said that the Aba federal lawmaker has endeared himself to the hierarchy of the House hence his appointment into seven standing committees, including Appropriation, NIMASA, Army and Insurance.

Okoli further listed other successes already recorded by Hon. Ebisike to include helping his constituents to secure jobs in some federal agencies.

In his remarks the pioneer chairman of PDP in Abia State, Chief Tony Ukasanya described the Aba federal legislator as a grass-roots politician and urged Aba constituents to remain steadfast in supporting Hon. Ebisike after having him their mandate.

Earlier in his welcome address, Hon. Ebisike said that he convened the meeting of party faithful to express his appreciation for their support during and after the poll. He pledged to do his best to give quality representation to his constituency and enhance the growth of PDP in Aba.

