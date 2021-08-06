Viktor Snipes’ Debut EP is Ready

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

After a good outing last year following his #EndSars inspired single ‘Soro Soke’, and Amapiano single ‘Kpo Kpo’, fast rising act and lyrically-impressive Viktor Snipes has made good his promise as he gears up for a packed final quarter of the year with his debut EP scheduled for release on August 27, 2021. Titled S2DNi, the 6-tracks EP will lead with the single “International Vocal” which is set to drop on August 13, a fortnight to the EP release date.

Speaking on the forthcoming body of work, Snipes, who has been around since 2015 as a disc jockey before transiting to a recording artiste in 2020, says the project tells his story and showcases him as a person and his Afro/hiphop fusion genre. “S2DNi is my introduction, it’s my message opener, it’s my ‘Hello I’m Snipes, it’s nice to meet you’, Snipes explains. “On this EP, I tried to showcase all parts of who I am as a person, the good, the bad and the ugly.

“This project is honest, this project is me. I focused more on telling my own story and painting my own portrait as opposed to conforming and talking more about what the audience would like to hear in a bid to sound more appealing. As a new artiste I want to grow organically, build my identity and sound and grow my niche audience.”

Born Victor Emuan Omovbude, the Edo state singer is currently the only artiste signed to his record label, Snipes Record. After testing the waters previously with several freestyle tracks, in March 2021, Viktor Snipes released “Puta”, a collaborative effort with alte hip-hop artiste BlaqBonez. This earned him a spotlight on Vol. 128 of ‘Who Get Ear’, a Pulse Nigeria flagship weekly feature for some of the best songs and upcoming acts in the music industry. ‘Puta’ has gone on to garner over 200,000 cumulative streams and was featured on several editorial playlists.

The new artiste holds two Bachelor degrees – Computer Science and Civil Engineering – from foreign universities.

