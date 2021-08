Updated: Late Gen Yar’Adua’s Son Allegedly Crushes Four to Death, Remanded in Yola Prison

A Magistrate’s Court in Yola yesterday remanded Aminu Yar’Adua, 36, son of late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, in prison for allegedly killing four persons in an auto crash in Yola, Adamawa State.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Yar’Adua, was charged to court for allegedly causing death by dangerous driving on June 23, 2021.

The Police First Information Report (FIR) tendered in court by the prosecutor, Inspector Zakka Musa, the accused had, while driving along Yola bye-pass in June, ran over six people as a result of overspeeding.

The court heard that four of the victims were killed and the other two were injured in the accident, with the victims all hailing from Sabon Pegi, Yola South Local Government Area of teh state.

“Those that died in the accident were identified as: Aisha Umar (30), Aisha Mamadu (32), Suleiman Abubakar (2) and Jummai Abubakar (30); while Rejoice Annu (28) and Hajara Aliyu (27) sustained injuries,” according to the FIR.

The prosecuting officer told the court that the relatives of late Aisha Umar, Suleiman Abubakar and Jummai Abubakar had demanded the sum of N15 million from the defendant as compensation.

But, when the FIR was read to the defendant as prayed by the prosecutor, he denied committing the offence, describing the allegation as untrue.

At that point, the prosecutor pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter, to enable him duplicate the case file and forward same to the Department of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The Magistrate, Jummai Ibrahim, granted the prosecution’s request and adjourned the matter to August 19, 2021, for further mention, and ordered that the ex-president’s son be remanded in prison custody until then.

Editor’s Note: This story has be updated to correct the erroneous claim that the suspect is the son of former President Umaru Yar’Adua. Aminu Yar’Adua is the son of late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, former Chief of Staff, Supreme Headqurters .

