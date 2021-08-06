I want to draw the attention of the federal government to quickly empower youths to put an end to the unprecedented security challenges bedeviling the nation. This could be achieved by introducing entrepreneurship programmes in the various sectors of the country and in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

The more youths are engaged, the more secure our nation will be.

Nigeria has been battling with insecurity of various forms for more than a decade. These include Boko Haram insurgency, secessionists, kidnapping, banditry, communal clashes, cyber crimes, cultism, among others. All these are poverty and unemployment- related problems.

However, these problems persist despite the huge money being allocated to security every year. Therefore, the best way to end insecurity is to create job opportunities for the youths.

The number of jobless youths outweigh the number of the employed youths, and our tertiary institutions keep graduating students yearly.

Thus, it will be difficult to tame insecurity no matter the amount of money government will be allocating to security.

On the other hand, the menace of insecurity takes different dimension in some states, it’s gradually becoming a religious crisis. Burning of churches and mosques is now commonplace. This reflects the exact mission of the masterminds in their quest to split the country.

Similarly, insecurity is greatly affecting Nigeria’s economy negatively over a long period of time. Therefore, creation of job opportunities for youths should be our priority so as to end the menace of insecurity in Nigeria. The government and other major stakeholders should create an enabling environment for peace to reign in the country, and for the progress of the nation.

Ukasha Rabiu Magama, Toro LGA, Bauchi State

