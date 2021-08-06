Sudden Demise of a Gallant Cop, DCP Kenneth Akubue

Dr. Chinedu Idike

Kenneth Ikechukwu Akubue was born on December 31, 1965 into the family of the Late Chief John Ndubuisi Akubue (an Assistant Commissioner of Police) and late Chief Mrs. Grace Oboise Akubue (Nee Jatto Omizegba) and hails from the famous and highly respected Idikwuogu Nweze family of Nua, Aku in Igbo-Etiti LGA of Enugu State, Nigeria. He was the second son in a family of six children comprising three boys and three girls, namely, Innocent Akubue (who passed on in 2017), Kenneth Akubue, Dr. Ifeyinwa (Ify) Nwankwo (Nee Akubue), Lady Chika Ugwu (Nee Akubue), Philip Akubue (JP) and Mrs. Chioma Anifowose (Nee Akubue) (JP).

Kene, as he was fondly called by his siblings, had his primary education at St. Patricks Primary School, Maiduguri, Bornu State and completed it in 1974. He started his secondary education in 1976 at Boys High school, Nsukka (now, Nsukka High School, Nsukka), Enugu State and completed his secondary education with flying colours in 1981. At his early education, DCP Ken Akubue already started to show flashes of brilliance and extraordinary intellect which stood him out from his peers.

Upon the completion of his secondary education, Kene had his eyes on the university education, scaled all the hurdles and was admitted to the University of Maiduguri to study Political Science. Early in life, he was visionary, displaying a purpose-driven life and wanted to have a successful career in public service. He studied Political Science in the University of Maiduguri where he was one of the outstanding performers in his year and graduated in 1987 with a Second Class Honours, Upper Division.

After his impressive academic performance and accomplishments in the University of Maiduguri, he completed his National Youth Service Corps program in 1988 at the University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria where he subsequently obtained a Masters Degree in International Law and Relations in the university. His academic sojourns in both the University of Maiduguri and University of Benin formed the core of who he eventually became.

He was positively defiant and resilient in his intentions. In line with his natural inclination for public service leading to a distinctive scholarship in Political Science and International Law and Relations, it was only natural he chose the Nigerian Police Force as a dream and career path.

Kene was inspired, on the one hand, by his personal vision and ambition to join the Nigerian

Police and, on the other hand, by his father’s very successful career in the Nigerian Police Force. He started his career in the Nigerian Police Force in self-satisfaction of a life ambition and to the admiration of his late mother and siblings who viewed Kene as a natural replacement for their late dad.

The Almighty God employed the services of his beloved aunt, Mrs. Elizabeth Azeke, who through the immense assistance of Mrs. Mary Anegbode, placed his impressive resume before the relevant authorities and he was quickly offered a career in the Nigerian Police Force after successfully undergoing rigorous entrance tests and examinations. Kene’s life and career have been positively impacted and horned by these two wonderful and amazing women, Mrs. Elizabeth Azeke and Mrs. Mary Anegbode.

Kene subsequently attended the Nigerian Police Academy, Course 17, where he also posted a great performance and drew respect and accolades from his coursemates.

After his program at the Nigerian Police Academy, Course 17, Kenneth Akubue had his first posting at the Olusegun Obasanjo Police Station in Port Harcourt, Rivers State as a Cadet (ASP). He posted an outstanding performance demonstrating excellence, gallantry, heroism and fearlessness in the performance of his risky public service duties. He quickly rose through the ranks as his superiors were immediately attracted by his sterling qualities and they elevated him to become the 2nd in Command Swift Operations Squad in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

His job moved him to volatile areas within the environs and he was part of the special police team that engaged the militants and others in the heat of the Niger Delta militancy and upheavals of the year 2000s and assisted in maintaining peace in the region and stabilising the oil and gas business therein for the benefit of Nigeria.

DCP Kenneth married his lovely and amiable wife, Mrs. Chinyere Akubue (Nee Idike) of the Idike Family of Aku and they were blessed with three amazing children, Adanna Chiemerie Chrystabel Akubue-Kenneth, a girl and a bundle of beauty and intelligence, and twin boys, Kester Chimbudike David Akubue-Kenneth and Kayce Chimdiebube Daniel Akubue-Kenneth, the love of their daddy who passionately drew comfort and warmth from him endlessly.

Overall, his service of the Nigerian Police Force was eventful, insightful and remarkable. He was posted to several cities in Nigeria including Warri, Enere, Agbo, Sapele and Ekpa. Due to his exceptional performance, he was promoted to the position of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command. He also served as a directing staff in Police Staff College, Jos and also undertook a course where he was awarded PSC+.

He also worked in the Nigerian Federal Intelligence Bureau (FIB), Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos. He had a memorable tenure at the FIB before he was moved to Oshogbo and later, to Okigwe, Imo State Police Command.

In the light of his continued brilliant performance and dedication to his duties, he was further promoted to the glorious rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). Subsequently, he was posted to the Nigerian Ports Authority, Eastern Ports Police Command as second in command around May 2021, where he served the Nigerian Police Force until his death on June 19, 2021 after a brief illness.

DCP Ken has left enduring legacies on his death upon which societies, families and the Police Force should be built on. He was hardworking, he was visionary, he was loyal, he was courageous with a gusty mien, he was a great leader who believed in serving others, showing acts of kindness and lifting others from their challenges. His bravery and magnificent police display earned him accolades and he was christened “Super Cop” by his numerous colleagues and members of the society in appreciation of his stellar security interventions.

Most people knew and called him Akunatakasi, which he always gladly acknowledged with his calm, beautiful, effective and infectious smiles.

Chief Akunatakasi’s achievements and outstandingly positive impact on the world stage are longer than 100 years. Super Cop, we will miss you. DCP Ken lives on!!!

