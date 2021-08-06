Sarki-Bello Appointed as Acting Supreme Court Chief Registrar

By Alex Enumah

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, has approved the appointment of Hajo Sarki-Bello as the Acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court.

Sarki-Bello takes over from Mrs Hadizatu Uwani-Mustapha, who will be attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 years on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

A statement by the Director of Information, Supreme Court, Mr Festus Akande, said Sarki-Bello would formally resume work on August 9, 2021.

“The appointment of a new Chief Registrar was yesterday approved by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, in acting capacity following the retirement of the substantive Chief Registrar, Hadizatu Uwani-Mustapha, who will be attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 years on Sunday August 8, 2021, having served from July 2017 to August 2021.

“The new Acting Chief Registrar, Hajo Sarki-Bello, will formally assume office on Monday, August 9, 2021. She is a 1989 graduate of Law from Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, Nigeria.

“She was called to the Nigerian Bar on June 7, 1990, after successfully completing the mandatory one year intensive academic programme at the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, Nigeria.

“Hajo equally attended the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) in Lagos where she studied Legal Drafting. She subsequently went to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria for a Master’s Degree programme in International Affairs and Diplomacy.

“She has worked in different capacities in different law firms and commercial organizations before joining the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1996 as Senior Registrar. In 2001, she was promoted to the position of Acting Deputy Chief Registrar and later became substantive Deputy Chief Registrar in 2006.

“Hajo Sarki-Bello is a seasoned judicial administrator and technocrat. She hails from Paiko in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State, Nigeria,” the statement read.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

