Robbers Attack Two Banks in Osun, Kill Policeman, Resident

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A gang of armed robbers yesterday evening raided two commercial banks in Iree, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun state, killing one Police and resident as well as carting away an undisclosed amount of cash in the process.

Sources said some customers, who were transacting businesses in the banks when the incident happened took to their heel. The robbers, 15 in number, according to eye witnesses, entered the town at about 3.50p.m. and operated for about 20 minutes unchallenged.

It was gathered the robbers came in different vehicles positioned themselves at strategic locations within the town while the operation lasted.

They were said to have later made their escape through Ada, a nearby community.

Among the two persons said to have been killed by the armed robbers was an officer of the Special Constabulary Unit of The Nigeria Police Force.

Simply identified as Jelili Aladeokin, he was said to have joined the police as constabulary not up to six months. THISDAY further gathered that the deceased was the son of All Progressives Party (APC) women leader, ward 10, Iree.

Among the residents who reportedly got injured from gunshots is Gbedu, who was said to have been shot in the leg.

It was further learnt that the injured were conveyed to the private hospital, for treatment while the corpses of the deceased have been evacuated.

Osun Police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident.

