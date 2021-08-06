Rivers Utd to Play CAF Champions League, End Season as Runners up

NPFL

*Profit from NFF’s Disciplinary Committee’s Ruling on Jigawa

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Rivers United finished the 2020/21 Nigerian Professional Football League

season in second place yesterday and are primed to play in the CAF Champions League next season.

The Pride of Rivers despite conceding a lone goal defeat against Sunshine Stars in Akure, tied on same 66 points as Enyimba FC. United are only ahead based on superior goals difference.

Rivers United yesterday profited from the the decision of the Disciplinary Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) that awarded them three points and three goals from their appeal against Jigawa Golden Stars who fielded an ineligible player in their Match-Day 34 fixture in Kaduna.

The LMC had dismissed the case on the ground that it could not reach the Jigawa team to rule out Richard Christopher from the clash with Rivers United.

In deciding in favour of Rivers United, the Disciplinary Committee ruled that C5Rules of the NPFL “cannot be interpreted to make the punishment for the act of fielding an ineligible player subject to ‘intention’.

“It is a strict liability offence. Intention is established upon the confirmation that the player was ineligible for the match. The word “intentionally” cannot be interpreted to excuse the negligence or ignorance of the club (Jigawa Golden Stars) in this case.”

The committee therefore deducted three points and three goals from Jigawa and awarded them to Rivers United.

Based on this ruling, Enyimba that was sure of playing in the CAF Champions League have now dropped to the second tier Confederation Cup competition as the third placed team of the season.

Enyimba defeated Dakkada 3-1 in Uyo with Anayo Iwuala firing a brace in the 11th and 78th minutes. Musa Bashiru pulled one back for the hosts in the 29th minute, when it was 2-0 following Samad Kadiri’s second goal for Enyimba in the 25th minute.

Nasarawa United on 65 points and plus 17 goals will have to wait to play the final of the Aiteo Cup against Bayelsa on Sunday to know which team will join Enyimba in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

In the battle for relegation, two teams, Adamawa United and FC IFeanyiUbah had already known their fate going into the final day fixtures.

Jigawa’s 2-0 defeat at Agege Stadium coupled with the three points deduction by the Disciplinary Committee of NFF automatically signaled trouble and drop from the topflight. Warri Wolves that was behind 1-0 before the game was interrupted against FC Ifeanyiubah in Nnewi are the fourth team to drop out of the NPFL.

Sunshine Stars survived the drop with a 1-0 win over Rivers United.

In the race for who wins the Eunisell Boot Award for highest goals scorer,

Nasarawa United striker Silas Nwankwo and Akwa United forward, Charles Atshimene remained locked at the top of the chart on 19 points apiece.

Both players had 18 goals after impressive league campaigns and were on the road on the final day of the season, to make their task more daunting.

Nwankwo scored in his side’s (Nasarawa United’s) 3-1 loss at Abia Warriors, while Atshimene also scored in his side’s (Akwa United) 2-1 loss in Makurdi to Lobi Stars.

MATCH-DAY 38

MFM FC 2-0 Jigawa GS

Lobi 2-1 Akwa Utd

Sunshine 1-0 Rivers Utd

Dakkada 1-3 Enyimba

Rangers 1-0 Plateau Utd

Abia War’ 3-1 Nasarawa

Kwara Utd 3-0 Katsina Utd

Wikki 2-0 Adamawa Utd

Heartland 1-0 Kano Pillars

*FC Ifeanyiubah 1-0 Wolves

*(Match was interrupted)

