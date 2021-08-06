Pater’s Heritage Workshop for Aspiring Stage, Movie Practitioners

Mary Nnah

The Creative Bank Network (CBN), an initiative of The Pater’s Heritage, a social advocacy platform, recently held the third edition of its free drama workshop for aspiring theatre and movie practitioners.

Ben Chiadika, President of Paters Heritage and Technical Director of Tinsel, Nigeria’s longest running soap opera said the event was designed to give young, budding stage and film enthusiasts a platform to hone their skills and gain valuable experience from interaction with key stakeholders within the Nigerian theatre and movie industry.

According to him, the Creative Bank Network is a social intervention initiative designed to build capacity within the Nigerian creative industry, particularly in the film and theatre space.

“In over 20 years of working in the industry, I have come across several prospects with the passion and potential to make a significant impact in Nigeria’s creative space. Sadly, their aspirations are limited due to their lack of proper training and exposure.”

“At The Pater’s Heritage, our response has been to leverage our experience and network across the industry to create a practical learning environment that will equip these aspiring thespians with the necessary skill sets they need to unlock and grow their potential within the industry.

“One of the ways we are doing this is through The Creative Bank Network. We also understand that financial constraints can be a major stumbling block for many young people who see acting as their preferred career path. That is why we have made the sessions free in order to broaden the pool of talents we can reach,” he added.

According to Chiadika, the responses to the workshops have been positive with more than 100 participants trained so far. The next edition of The CBN will be held on August 28, 2021.

Paters Heritage is a faith based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that advocates for positive society change using the medium of the performing arts.

The organisation has produced over 50 skits, short dramas, live plays and full-length feature movies. Established in 1995, it has become a veritable mentorship and training platform for youths passionate about the performing arts.

