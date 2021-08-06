Osun Speaker: Animal Grazing Regulation Bill will Control Herdsmen’s Activities

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, has said that putting State Animal Grazing Regulation and Cattle Ranch Establishment Bill in place would reduce clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the state.

Owoeye stated this yesterday during the plenary at House of Assembly Osogbo.

He enumerated the advantages and disadvantages of the bill during the policy thrust of the bill.

The speaker observed that the passage of the bill would control activities of herdsmen and reduce degradation of land in the state.

He lamented the damages that were caused by open grazing in the state and the country at large while urging for laws that would guide cattle rearing.

The Osun State’s lawmakers noted that the bill is a welcome development in agriculture sector and would put a stop to open grazing and protect the environment. They said that the bill would control and prevent the spread of animal diseases in the state if passed into law.

They also observed that the bill would put stop to herder’s criminal activities and help the economy of the state.

The legislators also said that the bill would bring unity among farmers and herdsmen in Osun if passed into law.

They said: “The bill will provide job opportunity to the people and curtail spread of animal diseases.

“The bill, if passed into law, will reduce sudden accident cause by herdsmen movements and increase farm products in the state.”

They urged for the speedy passage of the bill for the development of the state.

Meanwhile, under the personal explanation, Hon. Elizabeth Abioye representing Ifedayo State Constituency brought to the notice of the house an attack by herdsmen on Oora town where a lady was taken away by evil perpetrators.

Similarly, Hon. Badmus also observed that the heavy downfall in Osogbo yesterday night led to loss of life and destruction of several properties.

The speaker sympathised with the affected persons and called for government’s intervention.

He also called on the Ministry of Environment to do more on dredging of waterways across the state to curtail future erosion.

He said: “We appeal to people in the state to desist from such act for free flow of water.”

In another development, the House of Assembly also confirmed the amendments of local government caretaker nominees from Olorunda North LCDA, Mr. Ajisebiyawo Abiodun and his Iwo East LCDA counterpart Mr. Akande Adetunji.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

