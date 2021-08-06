NCS, FOU Zone ‘C’ Seizes Containers of Unprocessed Timber

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ has intercepted three trucks conveying six 6×20ft containers of logs of unprocessed timber.

The Zonal Coordinator for Zone ‘C’, Ag. ACG Olusemire Kayode while displaying the intercepted items at the zonal headquarters, Port Harcourt on Monday added that two suspects were arrested in connection to the seizure.

Kayode who noted that the exportation of unprocessed timber contravenes schedule 6 of the Extant Common External Tariff (CET) added that deforestation comes with negative effects such as desert encroachment and environmental degradation.

He stated that when tree felling is not checkmated, the ecosystem and its biodiversity are left to suffer.

He decried the economic loss brought upon Nigeria with the exportation of unprocessed logs adding that employment creation which results from local processing of the logs is vital for Nigeria’s teeming youth.

He commended the Controller of the FOUC Comptroller Yusuf LAWAL and officers of the Unit for their resilience, doggedness and steadfastness in tackling smuggling and cautioned against senseless attacks on our operatives while carrying out their legitimate duties.

“On July 16, 2021 at about 2.00pm, one of the surveillance teams of FOU Zone ‘C’, acting on credible intelligence trailed and intercepted three trucks conveying 6×20ft containers of logs of rough timber along industrial road, Port- Harcourt.

“We also arrested two suspected smugglers who were attempting to export the unprocessed logs but they have been released on administrative bail. Exportation of rough timber, which contravenes schedule 6 of the extant CET comes with negative economic and environmental effects and must not be condoned, “he said.

Also speaking, the FOU ‘C’ controller, Comptroller Yusuf Lawal psc+ said that the logs were about to be smuggled out of the country without clearance from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

He gave the marks and numbers of the containers to include; MSCU-3470637, MSDU-1497355, MEDU-9739916, MEDU-5627573, MSDU-6248794 and MEDU-6792783.

His words: “NEPC is an agency of Government which takes note of products that are meant for exportation so that the proceeds can be repatriated accordingly. Unfortunately NEPC is not aware of these logs and have not issued any Nigeria Export Proceeds form, further confirming therefore, that the logs were about to be smuggled out.”

He however urged Nigerians to assist the service with relevant information to aid its activities for the general good of the country.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

