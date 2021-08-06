Nazarene’s Debut EP ‘No Dread No Tatt’ Maintains Winning Streak

Nigerian-born sensational artiste, Nazarene, formerly known as Juneflamez is stamping his new name on music lovers all over the country. The unconventional artiste, whose birth name is Godwin Amuh and is currently signed to Captain of the Ship Entertainment (C.O.T.S.E.) recently released the video for his song, ‘I Position’ and it’s all music lovers are talking about.

After changing his name from Juneflamez to Nazarene in 2020 following his long break from the industry to complete the required NYSC programme, the C.O.T.S.E. frontline artiste dropped two more singles and one E.P. ‘No Dread, No Tatt’ (2021), and has continued to blaze a trail for up and coming artists to follow.

Born June 25, 1994 at a military base in Yola and raised in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Nazarene built his career as a singer, rapper, and songwriter. He gained recognition as a singer with the release of his single, Caro, in 2018. He thereafter followed it up with other singles like ‘Vacation’ featuring Boibee in 2018; ‘Double G’, also in 2018, ‘Motivated’ in 2019; ‘Latifa’ featuring Slizeboyability in 2019; all to critical acclaim.

With a veteran of the Nigerian Army father and a civil servant mother, both of whom are late, Nazarene had during his childhood expressed an affinity for volleyball and music.

However, even after graduating from Benue State University with a B.sc in Biological Sciences, music still held a major place in his heart and he delved into it professionally in 2017.

In 2018, things became clearer that music was the career for him when his elder brother purchased a complete studio set up as a gift for him. During this time, Nazarene garnered more ability working with producers like Craybeatz, Beezee Beats, Double G, Wondamagik, and others. This was also the season of collaborations for him as he teamed up with names like Boibee, Slizeboy Ability, Dr Barz, Double G and Magnito.

His first Debut E.P. titled ‘No Dread No Tatt’ released this year has other songs like ‘Unless The Money Dey’, ‘Nneka’, ‘Gently’ and ‘Kinqinq feat. Dr Barz’.

The E.P. is a mixture of Afro-Beats and Hip Hop. It was certified with positive reviews from music analysts, who applauded its lyrical content and Nazarene’s songwriting.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

