Moet, Nicole Abebe Launch New Visual Podcast, ’Spill the Tea with the Abebes’

Mary Nnah

Award winning On-air personalities and cousins; Moet Abebe and Nicole Abebe, hosted an exclusive dinner party to launch their new brainchild visual podcast recently at the prestigious entertainment hub; LiVE! Lounge, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The dynamic cousins who are known for creating bold and audacious experiences, created an amazing atmosphere that accommodated some of Lagos’s finest crowd, upper crusts, socialites, entertainers, and celebrities to a day of merriment and exhilarating moments.

The exclusive launch dinner, which was highly themed with the famous animated fairytale story – ‘Alice in Wonderland’, was held at the striking LiVE! Lounge, and was presented with beautiful aesthetics and an amazing ambience with a rare mix of lifestyle and scenery at its finest.

Hosted by Soundcity’s foremost presenter, VJ Adams and Urban 96FM On-air personality, Ada Ooh, the event which began its unfolding at 7pm, was welcomed by a beautiful music mix by DJ Calix with Martell welcome cocktails presented to guests on arrival.

In attendance were, Media personalities; Ehiz, Stephanie Coker, Ada, Denrele Edun, Ex BBN stars- Mercy Eke, Tolani Baj, Lolu, top socialites; Ms. DSF, music stars; M.I Abaga, N6, Niniola, Loose Kaynon, L.A.X, amongst other notable personalities.

Guests were thrilled with great performances from guest artists and the highlight of the evening; a 17 minute mashup of the entire first season of “Spill The Tea With The Abebes”, as they nibbled on an amazing three course meal.

The first episode of the visual podcast has aired on the Youtube page; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cEg7Xl9xu_I

“We just know people are going to love the show because we bare it all, with absolutely no filter. We look forward to an amazing first season while we prepare for season 2”, the cousins remarked.

The night blossomed and was followed by an after party which was hosted by Hype man, Sheye Banks, with featured appearances from DJs- Calix and DSF, guest artistes; Dee3, Clinton Strings, Ruger, Oxlade and a few others, who thrilled the crowd to riveting music and sounds.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

