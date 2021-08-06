Masqueraders, Muslims’ Clash: Osun Court Adjourns Murder Case

By Yinka Kolawole

The State High Court sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State’s capital, has adjourned the murder case filed by the state against Mr. Kayode Esuleke, his son and two others due to the absence of the defendants.

The court, yesterday, decided to adjourn till Tuesday, September 14, because of the absence of the masqueraders in the court.

It would be recalled that on June 27, masquerade worshippers in Osogbo allegedly attacked Kamorudeen Central Mosque, located at Oluode Aranyin during an organised prayer for the nation

One Moshood Salawudeen, from Iwo area of the state, was allegedly killed while 14 others sustained injuries.

Following the incident, the police arrested the leader of masquerade worshippers, Esuleke, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, his son, Fashola Esuleke, Adeosun Kola and Idowu Hakeem for alleged murder.

The police also arrested the chief Imam of the Mosque, Mr. Kareem Yunus, and three others, namely Salawu Jimoh, Alarape Sulaimon and Raimi Saheed for alleged assault.

However, the Muslims were arraigned for assault while the custodians of the masquerade were arraigned for unlawful vandalisation of the mosque and a Toyota Camry.

The magistrate court granted all the defendants bail.

In a fresh suit, the state prosecution department, however, filed a murder case against the masqueraders.

The counsel for the traditional worshipers, Mr. Abimbola Ige, yesterday told the court that the defendants were not properly served on the suit and promised to present them at the next adjournment date.

He said that Esuleke was sick but had been discharged from hospital while three others were not in the state.

The State Prosecutor, Mr. Moses Faremi, said he was not aware of Esuleke’s sickness and prayed the court to grant the adjournment.

Justice Ayo Oyebiyi of the High Court adjourned the case till September 14, 2021, for arraignment.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

