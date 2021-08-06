Liverpool in Talk with Van Dijk over New Contract

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is in line for a new contract after returning to fitness from a long-term knee injury that forced the Dutchman to miss most of last season and Euro 2020.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Alisson have all signed new contracts at Anfield in the last week and 90min understands that talks have been taking place with Van Dijk.

The 30-year-old, who joined from Southampton for £75m in January 2018 and helped restore the Reds to the pinnacle of European and English football, currently has a deal that expires in 2023.

He signed that contract in September 2019 not long after winning the Champions League, and just before going on to anchor an historic Premier League title win.

Liverpool have already seen influential midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum leave as a free agent this summer after being unable to agree a new contract. The club have also seen talks fail to progress with captain Jordan Henderson, who is contracted until 2023 and recently turned 31.

In addition to Van Dijk, it is thought that Liverpool are also hoping to reach agreements over new deals with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson.

Salah scored 31 goals in all competitions last season, his best goalscoring tally since a sensational debut season with the club in 2017/18.

Mane, meanwhile, is in line for a new contract despite an underwhelming 2020/21 season during which he struggled for form.

Robertson was one of Liverpool’s most used players last season, making 50 appearances in all competitions. Only Salah and Wijnaldum, both of whom played in 51 games, appeared more often.

