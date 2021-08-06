Kwara, Niger Seek Ties to Fight Insecurity

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Governor, Mr. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said that Kwara and Niger States are prepared to strengthen existing collaboration to ensure adequate protection of lives and properties in the two states.

In a statement issued in Ilorin on yesterday shortly after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held in the Government House, Ilorin, and signed by the Special Adviser on Political Communications to Kwara State Governor, Mr. Bashr Adigun, and made available to journalists, stated that the gesture would also boost socio economic development of the two states.

The governor, who also expressed grave concern with reports of degradation of multi-billion Naira natural endowments by some criminal elements in parts of Baruten Local Government of the state, said that he would reach out to his Niger State counterpart for maximum security collaboration to put an end to such criminal activities.

Governor AbdulRazaq disclosed that Kwara and Niger States accounted for 60 percent of Shea butter production in the country, regretting that deforestation activities by some of the criminal elements in parts of the state constituted serious danger to the preservation of natural endowments.

He lamented the increasing exportation of firewood and charcoal from the state and stressed that the state government would deepen mass enlightenment on the use of gas in place of firewood and charcoal to protect the forest.

He also said that the Governors’ Forum might also need to work to bring down the cost of cooking gas to make it more affordable to the people as a sustainable alternative to fire wood.

The governor charged the newly sworn in members of the SEC to team up with their colleagues in the council TO strengthen governance and work towards meeting the expectations of the people of the state in spite of dwindling resources.

“It is not yet time for full-blown party politics. Let’s concentrate on governance, full blown politics will come later,” the Governor said.

He called on all the Council members to be proactive on security and developmental issues in their respective local government areas and communities.

The commissioners that were sworn-in include Ms. Saadatu Modibbo Kawu, Education and Human Capital Development; Mrs. Bosede Olaitan, Communications; and Sabbah Yisa Gideon for Agriculture and Rural Development.

