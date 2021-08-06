Kidnappers Demand N700m for Abducted Bayelsa SSG’s Mother, Night Club Owner

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Abductors of the 90-year-old mother of the Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government (SSG), Hon. Kombowei Benson, have demanded the sum of N500million as ransom for her release. Also demanded was the sum of N200million for the release of Tari Ajanamih, the owner of a popular night club, Club 64, in the state.

It was gathered that investigators in the two incidents were already looking at the possibility that both abductions were planned by one group.

While both abductions occurred few days from the other, the ransom demand also occurred few hours apart.

Attempts to get the confirmation on ransom from the spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command was not fruitful, but a member of the family of the abducted club owner, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed that the family have been contacted and ransom demanded.

“It was shocking when they demanded N200million ransom. I hope and pray that they release our brother unhurt,” he said.

The SSG mother, Madam Betinah Benson, was abducted at her residence in the Old Assembly Quarters, Yenagoa. Her abductors were said to have been dressed in military fatigue on July 20, 2021.

One week later, gunmen also abducted a popular night club owner identified as Tari Ajanami. Ajanami, an indigene of Ayamasa town in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state was abducted at his building project site on Otiotio Road in the state capital.

Although the state government has vowed to fish out the kidnappers of Madam Benson, they has not been able to rescue her after 15 days in the kidnappers captivity.

A statement issued by the state government had boasted that the state in collaboration with security agencies were committed to pursuing and apprehending the criminals involved in the condemnable kidnap, “no matter how fast they run or how deep their hiding hole is, and return mama home to her loved ones.”

The statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ayibana Duba, condemned the abduction of the aged woman.

