Jumia Nigeria bags ICERTIAS’ Best Buy Award

Nigeria’s leading e-commerce platform, Jumia has been bestowed with the Best Buy Award, by ICERTIAS International Certification Association.

Jumia received the award for providing customers seamless e-shopping experience with the best quality products. The award is also a recognition of Jumia’s provision of cost-effective pricing to customers in the post-covid-19 era.

“The Best Buy Award general survey for the period 2021/2022 revealed in Nigeria have chosen Jumia as the No. 1 brand for the price-quality ratio in the ‘online store’ category,” said ICERTIAS.

The survey, according to ICERTIAS, was based on the response of Nigerian online shoppers as to which platform offers the best e-shopping experience and best price–quality ratio.

“In these Post – Covid times consumers are mostly looking for reasonable prices, superior quality and a good price-quality ratio—precisely what the Best Buy Award medal stands for,” ICERTIAS added.

Commenting on the award, Massimiliano Spalazzi, CEO Jumia Nigeria said it is a testimonial of Jumia’s commitment to providing our consumers with quality products and service delivery at the best available prices.

“We are excited about this recognition by an independent international body. It shows that Nigerians feel and appreciate our impact and contributions to their everyday lives. We are committed to improving their shopping experience with innovative service delivery, a wide range of assortment combined with the best market price offer,” Spalazzi said.

ICERTIAS International Certification Association is a platform that helps consumers find the easiest path to exceptional products and services that improve the quality of everyday lives.

Jumia has maintained its status as the biggest and most reliable e-shopping platform for African online customers since pioneering e-commerce on the continent in 2012.

