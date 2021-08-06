IBB Speaks on Corruption, Says Graft Thrives Now in Democratic Dispensation

Former Military President General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) Friday faulted the perception that corruption thrived during his administration, arguing that empirical evidence shows that corruption now thrives under a democratic dispensation.

Responding to a question in an interview with Arise TV, the broadcast arm of THISDAY, on the fact that corruption thrived under his military administration, Babangida said, “you can’t compare it with the fact on the ground now. You can see it from what we read from analysis and what is happening in a democratic dispensation.”

The former military ruler said he tackled corruption during his regime, citing the example of a military governor he sacked for stealing N313,000.

He however noted that in the current democratic dispensation, there were reports of people stealing billions and still working freely.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

