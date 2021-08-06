IBB: Media, Nigerians Will Resist Any Attempt to Gag the Press

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) has said that the ongoing plot to gag the press through legislation currently before the National Assembly would be resisted by the media and the Nigerian public.

Speaking in an interview Friday with Arise TV, the broadcast arm of THISDAY, ahead of his 80th birthday, Babangida, popularly referred to as IBB, said, “The Media and the public will not allow that to happen. I say it is even sickening to begin to think about that. The Nigerian public will not allow that to happen.”

Babangida, who repealed the obnoxious Decree 4 enacted by the military regime of the then Head of State Major General Muhammadu Buhari, under which Nigerian journalists were jailed, said “I didn’t fear the media, in fact I liberalize the media. Today you have private television, private radio stations. I have no problem with the media”.

Details later…

