Heirs Life, Insurance, Promise Efficient Service Delivery

Nume Ekeghe

Heirs Insurance Limited and Heirs Life Assurance, have confirmed that customers are now able to purchase insurance policies from their websites in mere minutes.

The company in a statement said the interactive websites ensures that customers have access to quick insurance, completing transactions in minutes wherever they are, without any human intervention.

The development, it added, signals the kick-off of its ambition to digitalise insurance and provide a viable alternative for customers to purchase products and request claims without delay, as well as learn more about insurance.

The Managing Director, Heir Life Assuance, Mr. Niyi Onifade, in the statement explained that the websites were designed to remove the barrier of accessibility.

He said: “For us at Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life, our business revolves largely around satisfying our customers and we understand the important role technology plays in making that happen, as well as widening the scope of our offering to underserved markets. Presently, our websites offer a web app feature that allows customers to buy and pay for policies in just five minutes and request for claims within 24 hours. This, we believe, is the ease customers truly deserve and we are glad to be pioneering that.”

Also, the Acting Managing Director Heirs Insurance Limited, Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche, confirmed the companies’ stance on technology offering ease and comfort to customers.

She said: “We are delighted that customers can now purchase products via our websites. This milestone speaks to the innovation we are bringing into the insurance industry and more importantly, our commitment to our customers. Our promise of simple, quick, accessible, and reliable insurance service is closer than ever.”

The duo of Nwakuche and Onifade have repeated severally in their series of media engagement that the companies will constantly be at the intersection of technology and innovation, leveraging the power of both factors to provide for customers, well-tailored, value adding products at affordable prices.

