Hefe The Last King Thrills Music Lovers with Debut Single

Chiamaka Ozulumba

Hefe The Last King is not your regular Nigerian artiste. With his debut single, Live My Life, he is ready to spin-and-thrill music enthusiasts to feel the groove.

Hefe The Last King, whose real name is Bello Tawfiq, got into music as an escape. Although he was not permitted to leave home, his love for music waxed stronger as he watched several music videos in the comfort of his home.

“I always watched music videos, listened to good songs, and practiced until I decided to start recording,” he reminisced about his journey.

Although this fast-rising artiste wanted to study Engineering, time shaped his path until he found himself doing music. For Hefe The Last King, one source he drew strength and zeal from was the support of his parents. “But they wanted me to get the degree first.

Some of the top singers and songwriters, who spice up his talents include Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido with international ones like Lil Durk and Pooh Shiesty. “Though we don’t do this type of music, they have given so much flavor to the industry.”

As an Afro-tap singer, he is over the moon with the release of his Live My Life. “It makes me feel great. The feedback and review have been mind-blowing.

Hefe The Last King is inspired by many things. One of them is his life and environment. Hence, he uses music to express himself. “Music is a lifestyle: you breathe, eat, and sleep with it.”

At all times, Hefe The Last King wants to strike the right cord to satiate his fans. “My fans should expect sounds they have never heard in Africa before. My EP, REBEL, is in progress.”

Now, while the Edo State indigene desires that music lovers would feel and know that determination makes everything possible, he has rolled up his sleeves to keep hitting the industry with banger sounds until he gets to the peak of his career.

