Goldberg Takeover Party Crowns New DJ King

The Goldberg Takeover Party recently crowned a new disc-jockey king Adeyanju Ridwan Ishola (DJ Diamond) at Stalad Hotel, Abule Egba, Lagos. With playlists that kept the audience active, in between smooth transitions, the winner won the votes of the beer brand ambassador DJ Kaywise and Small Doctor to edge out fellow contender, Nwafor Afam Daniel (DJ Danigee).

DJ Diamond was awarded a N250,000 cash prize while DJ Danigee received N150,000.

The Takeover Party is another way the Goldberg brand is nurturing and encouraging talents to maximize their potential as the artistry of disc-jockeying increasingly becomes notable in Nigeria.

“Our tradition at Goldberg necessitates us to remain close enough to our consumers, to promote their outstanding talents. It was indeed a battle of great talents in the entertainment industry, and we are very happy to be a part of their success; we have no doubts they will all go far in the industry,” said Senior Brand Manager, Olaoluwa Babalola.

By bringing enjoyment to millions of fans and actively supporting the development of young talents in the country, Babalola further reiterated that “Goldberg is always honoured to initiate a movement in the mainstream entertainment scene that can further contribute pillars of support for unique creatives through healthy competitions, and we will not relent our efforts to provide opportunities and recognition for DJs and other talents whom we recognize as kingmakers in their own stead.”

The Goldberg Takeover Party experience will continue with a sponsored mentorship for contestants with the show’s top headliner and judge, DJ Kaywise at his renowned DJ Academy. In a statement, Kaywise highlighted the potential impact of the project.

Having toured cities like Benin, Warri and now Lagos, the Goldberg Takeover Party will be making its next stop at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,

