Ganduje Calls for Dialogue over Secession Agitations

Adedayo Akinwale and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called on secessionists to embrace dialogue as secession is not the way out of the current challenges afflicting the nation.

Ganduje who spoke yesterday at the second quarterly public lecture series of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Press Corps, in Abuja, also opined that discussion on the restructuring document currently with the governing party is the way to go.

He stated that the recent developments by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Oduduwa Republic groups pointed to the fact that lessons have not been learnt from the three-year bloody war which began in 1967.

The governor noted that the unity of Nigeria should be discussed, but urged the agitators to channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters without perpetrating acts that could be interpreted as an attempt to enthrone instability and dismember the country.

He said the leadership of the groups in the two geo-political regions spearheading the bid for secession, have gone too far, inciting followers to acts of violence against Nigerian security forces and the nation cannot risk another civil war.

Ganduje cautioned that no Nigerian should welcome another war, because violent secession by any part of Nigeria would compound the problems of all Nigerians.

He made reference to the hate speeches by the Tutsi and Hutus ethnic groups which led to, and worsened, the Rwanda genocide and civil war in the mid-90s.

Hate speeches, he said, also played a diabolic role in Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Southern Sudan civil wars, among others.

He stressed that the matter of the agitators is before a competent court of law and warned that no serious government would stand by and watch the scenario and go to bed.

He, therefore, appealed to all citizens, irrespective of their tribal and religious inclinations to bond together and shun temptations capable of leading the nation into more turbulent time that cannot be controlled.

Ganduje said: “The inappropriate and offensive comments coming from the character of people leading agitation for secession make a mockery of any claim they may lay to a legitimate cause. If every aggrieved company were to carry on the way these aspiring ‘Biafrans’ and ‘Oduduans’ are going, the chaos the nation would face can only be imagined. Sustaining this unity is possible and it is a reality! We are too fused, in fact too entropic together to be divided at this time. Let’s repair our broken walls instead and move on! Let’s debate restructuring, not secession or self-determination.

“It is my hope that we reach a point in Nigeria where we can openly discuss the ills in our society, with a mindset of finding sustainable solutions, and further entrenching our nation’s unity. This is where our public and national institutions such as the state and national assemblies should be more resourceful. The parliament is an arm of government that gives meaning and authenticity to democracy. They should enhance the concept of representation in a democracy. Here is my take: Our state and federal legislators should take the job of representation more seriously. If anything is wrong in any community, the first port of call should not be the Office of the Governor or even the Divisional Police Office. It should be the constituency office of any complainant’s representative.”

Speaking further, the Governor said the media should not be censored but effectively regulated.

According to him, Nigerian press is one of the freest in the global context, hence the Nigeria Press Council, the Nigeria Guild of Editors and other professional bodies should ensure that the media plays its expected role by promoting integration not disintegration.

“Let me emphasise here that I do not mean the media should be gagged. It is very important at this time that we should use the media for the promotion of peace and stability and change the viewpoints that could alter public views and sentiment toward a more peaceful resolution of our multi-faceted current crises. I have a feeling that the crossing of redlines by some media organisations in recent times has impacted negatively on the nation’s unity, harmony and integration.

“The media should not be used to promote fake news and hate speeches. And in the cause of its duty, the media should ensure strict observance of the ethics of the profession. And in the event of deviation, the full weight of the law should be brought to bear on any erring working journalist,” Ganduje added.

On his part, former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, suggested that a myth which will make citizens feel as one should be created to unify the country.

He added that the myth should be devoid of sentiments, which has beclouded the polity and also showing love to each other would definitely unite the country.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

