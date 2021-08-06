Duro Ikujenyo Launches New Album, ‘Divine Union’

Yinka Olatunbosun

Jazz musician and former pianist for Fela’s Africa 70, Duro Ikujenyo has launched his latest album titled ‘Divine Union.’ The album was presented at the documentary screening for ‘Lagos: Fastest Growing City in the World and the Future of Planet Earth’ by produced by Angelbeth Theuretzbacher and Duro Ikujenyo.

The album which is the sixth from Ikujenyo, was conceived and recorded during the first and second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic between March 2020 and April 2021.The four-track album boasts of the retro sound of Afro-beat with a structural template of jazz elements drawn from the African traditional instrument including the once popular ‘Agidigbo.’

In its entirety, the album mirrors the Nigeria’s social realities especially on matters of global health, social and economic experience since the pandemic struck. The tracks include Divine Union, Mibele (Lagos Agidigbo Blues), Ibadan and Eye je. The music has a unique traditional and English linguistic vocal delivery and accompanied choruses, melodic, harmonic horns lines and modulation arrangements performed in fast and mid-tempos.

Ambassador Ayo Olukanni, in a brief speech at the end of the performance to herald the new album at the Mike Adenuga Centre, paid glowing tributes to Nigeria music and film industry as a vital revenue earner and positive image maker that is necessary for Nigeria’s international relations.

