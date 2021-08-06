Covid, Vaccines and Deaths

There are so many headlines about COVID and vaccines and deaths that they eventually blur into one mass that now seems to pass by but one recent case that gave the fact that Indonesia’s total deaths has passed 100,000 is a stark reminder of reality.

A few facts need to be written in stone. Yes there is a pandemic, and the best approach is vaccination and lockdown, sorry Boris Johnson the UK Prime Minister has got it wrong. Those that deny this should be blocked from all media and, yes freedom of expression does not override the freedom to live. In reality, should the covidiots who protest in mass, unmasked, crowds, be charged with manslaughter? There are, or more accurately 100,000 people in Indonesia that may have had an opinion on the matter.

Get your vaccination now, mask up and stay at home, please!

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

