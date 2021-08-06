Babangida: Nigeria’s Unity, Market Economy, Federalism are Settled Issues

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), has said that Nigeria’s unity, the adoption of market economy as opposed to socialism, federal system and presidential system are settled issues.

Speaking in an interview Friday with Arise TV, the broadcast arm of THISDAY, ahead of his 80th birthday, Babangida said those issues should not dominate national discourse now.

“I think there are issues that we shouldn’t be talking about now,” he said, adding that what Nigerians should be discussing about these issues is how to strengthen them because they were settled issues long time ago

Details later…

