‘Awo’ and ‘Aremu’ Plays Set for Glover Memorial Hall

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Duke of Shomolu Productions has ramped up plans to stage two exciting plays at the prestigious Glover Memorial Hall this August. The plays would parade over one 100 cast and crew members. With support from the Lagos State Government through its Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the plays will light up the cultural landscape in Lagos. There’s no gainsaying that theatre plays a central role in the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s economic rejuvenation plan that targets job creation, youth empowerment and infrastructural development.

Aremu is a de-politicised depiction of the life and times of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo written by Prof. Ahmed Yerima. It would take the audience through the mysterious birth of its principal, throwing up his growing up years, touching the very deep and rich trado-cultural ethos that has molded him and guided him through his very colorful sojourn in life.

Awo is a musical that captures the life of the great nationalist, Chief Olufemi Awolowo to shape our national outlook, inspire new leadership and serve as a guide to aspiring arrowheads in nation building. Supported by First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Wema Bank, Timekeepers, AIICO Plc, Cruxstone Development and Investment Limited, all performances would be guided by the Covid-19 protocols alongside safety marshals from the Lagos State Safety Commission.

Aremu and Awo will be staged from August 22 and run every Sunday through to September 12, 2021 at the Glover Memorial Hall Marina, Lagos.

