Anaroke Bags Ikeja Club Excellence Award For Gender Advocacy

Mary Nnah

The Founder of MMS Woman of Fortune Hall of Fame (WoFHoF) Initiative, Mr. Kingsley Anaroke has bagged an Award of Excellence for Gender Advocacy and Empowerment from the prestigious Ikeja Club.

Anaroke and other distinguished personalities will be conferred the award on August 27, 2021 when Ikeja Club marks its 55th Anniversary at its premises, 23 Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos.

In a letter signed by the Club’s President, Mr. Ayodeji Randle and its Honourary General Secretary, Olugbenga Ajisafe, titled “Letter of Invitation and Conferment of Award”, the club commended Anaroke for the MMS WoFHoF Initiative’s strides in bridging gender gaps and empowering women.

“We congratulate you on this well-deserved honor which is an encouragement for you to do more. We are hopeful that you will honor this invitation and have your family, friends, well-wishers and business associates to felicitate with you on this occasion of honour,” the letter read.

Ikeja Club was established on July 27, 1966 at the instance of its founding members, who realised then, the need to have a serene place of relaxation and socialisation after a hard day’s work.

As a tradition, the club celebrates its anniversary annually with the induction of new members and award conferment to some distinguished and outstanding individuals as well as corporate organisations with excellent performances in their various areas of specialisation.

